OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee announced April 15 that Proclamation 20-69 will be rescinded effective May 15, 2022. Through RCW 28B.15.014, public universities could hire graduate students for teaching or research in exchange for tuition waivers. These students are generally required to live on campus, but the requirement was suspended through Proclamation 20-69.
Inslee introduced the Proclamation in August 2020 in response to COVID-19 keeping many positions and programs remote.
Inslee notes that while COVID-19 is still a present threat in Washington state, the input of health experts suggest proclamations can be modified now. He decided Proclamation 20-69 was no longer a necessary response to the crisis.
