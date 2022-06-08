OLYMPIA, Wash. -
Governor Jay Inslee has released a statement following the White House decision to increase funding for the Hanford site nuclear cleanup, a 180 from its original proposal that would have cut federal funding.
"Last week, when I visited Hanford, I saw the opportunity for great progress at the Hanford site - because I also saw that we have an enormous amount of work to do," said Inslee. "I am heartened by the commitment I saw in the Tri-Cities to work together to get this cleanup on track, including through significant additional funding from the federal government."
The Biden administration will request an additional $191 million for the Hanford site cleanup in the Fiscal Year 2023. Inslee said that when funding is cut, the burden falls to the state of Washington and to Congress. He calls this announcement the beginning of the end to a cycle of budget cuts.
"I am hopeful that today's announcement represents the beginning of a sustained commitment to adequately funding Hanford cleanup in the years to come," said Inslee. "I'm also very grateful to the incredible Hanford workforce for the progress they've forged and to voices from across the state and the Tri-Cities community who share in the commitment for a safe, effective, and efficient cleanup of the Hanford site... Let's get to work."
Inslee hopes the allocation for the Fiscal Year 2024 will increase funding even more, coming closer to matching the terms in legal agreements.
