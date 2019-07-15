KIRO 7 NEWS - In remarks made at a conference this past Saturday, Gov. Jay Inslee said that if elected, he would ask soccer star and Seattle local Megan Rapinoe to serve as his secretary of state.
He said at the progressive Netroots Nation conference that one of his first acts as president would be to get a secretary of state "who has asked us to embrace more unity across the world and more love rather than hate."
"My first act will be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state," Inslee said to a chorus of cheers. "I haven't asked her yet, so this could be a surprise to her."
"I actually believe this because what I think what she has said that has inspired us so much is such an antithesis of the president's foreign policies," he added.
Rapinoe is a soccer player of the U.S. women's national soccer team and also plays for Reign FC.