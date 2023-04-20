A mother charged with murder in the deaths of her two children is set to stand trial in Idaho. The proceedings against Lori Vallow Daybell beginning Monday could reveal new details in the strange, doomsday-focused case. Vallow Daybell is charged in the killings of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She's also charged in the death of her husband's previous wife. Vallow Daybell has pleaded not guilty and her attorneys say she has an alibi. Her ex-husband told police she had religious delusions and a close friend said she referred to her children as “zombies” before they were killed.