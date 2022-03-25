OLYMPIA, Wash. —
Governor Jay Inslee signed Senate Bill 5791 to increase law enforcement officer and firefighter retirement benefits. Currently, firefighters and law enforcement that were hired before October 1977 are offered pension and retirement through the Law Enforcement Officers’ and Fire Fighters’ Retirement System Plan 1 (LEOFF 1).
Introduced by Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville), the bill offers LEOFF 1 members $100 for each month of service through a one-time payment. A minimum of $20,000 is allocated toward catastrophic and duty-disability retirees and duty-death beneficiaries.
The funding comes from the LEOFF 1 system surplus, which reaches nearly $2 billion.
“This helps our courageous law-enforcement officers and firefighters who put their lives on the line to serve the public,” said Schoesler. “Using the budget surplus to give LEOFF 1 pension members a one-time payout means some more money for their retirement years, while making only a very small dent in the state budget surplus. And there will still be a very large reserve in the LEOFF 1 pension account.”
The hope is that the payments will encourage law enforcement and firefighters to remain in their jobs longer.
