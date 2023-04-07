OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill that will strengthen the prosecution of hate crimes and require rehab programs for offenders in Washington state into law on April 6.
SB 5623 was sponsored by Sen. Manka Dhingra (D-Redmond) and will change the "physical injury" portion of the definition of a hate crime to "assault."
“Hate crimes are horrific acts of violence that do more than affect individual victims — they make whole communities feel unwelcome,” said Sen. Dhingra.
Under current Washington state law a physical injury to the victim is required for prosecutors to charge a hate crime, but assaults meant to intimidate and demean — like spitting on someone — will now be grounds for prosecution as a hate crime according to a press release from Sen. Dhingra's Office.
Now that it has been signed into law SB 5623 goes into effect on July 23.
