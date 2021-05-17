Inslee signs SB5022 to reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington

OLYMPIA, WA – Governor Jay Inslee signed a new law that will reduce plastic pollution and improve recycling in Washington.
The bill came to him with bipartisan support with the Senate voting 31-17 and the House 73-24. The law bans certain expanded polystyrene products, requires opt-in for accessory food-ware for take-out food, and mandates post-consumer recycled content in bottles and trash bags.
Washington becomes the 6th state to adopt a statewide ban on expanded polystyrene products. Washington is the first in the nation to ban foam coolers, in addition to packing peanuts and food service products such as hinged clamshells, plates and cups.
“I am thrilled that our new law is the most advanced in the nation,” said the bill’s primary sponsor, Senator Mona Das (D-Kent). “Last year we banned carry-home thin plastic bags. This year, we kept up the momentum and addressed another product that causes problems both in the environment and in our recycling systems.”
While five states have taken action to ban or require an opt-in for plastic straws, Washington is the first state to require that customers be provided single-use utensils, straws, cup lids and condiments only upon request. The law applies to most food establishments, including third party delivery services such as Door Dash and Grub Hub.
SB5022 also mandates minimum post-consumer recycled content for certain products, helping drive the market for recycled plastic resin.
Washington is the first US state to require minimum recycled content for plastic bottles and jugs for household cleaning and personal care products such as laundry detergent, spray cleaners, shampoos, conditioners and lotions: starting with 15% recycled content in 2025 and increasing to 50% in 2031.
California passed a similar bill in September 2020 for plastic beverage containers, although Washington’s goes further by also including dairy milk and alcohol in the requirements.
The law also contains recycled content standards for trash bags which are 0.70 mil or greater in thickness: 20% by 2027. This level exceeds the only other state with a trash bag mandate, California, which has a 10% standard.
“The inclusion of post-consumer recycled content in plastic packaging creates market demand, which in turn monetizes the entire recycling system,” said Brad Lovaas, Executive Director of the Washington Recycling and Refuse Association. “We are required to pick up plastics everyday in our curbside recycling programs for which there is literally no marketplace. This strong incentive will complete the circular economy of plastic packaging. It will lead product manufacturers from using virgin resins to recycled plastic feedstock and provide end-markets for the bales of plastics coming from our facilities.”
As part of improving recycling, the new law also removes the requirement for the chasing arrow recycling symbol on plastic bottles and rigid plastic containers. This symbol is confusing for consumers because even though the symbol is required, not all of these items are actually recyclable.
“Ideally we reduce our use of plastic in the first place by bringing our own bags and reusable water bottles,” said Heather Trim, Executive Director, Zero Waste Washington. “For those items that we recycle, the public wants to make sure it is ‘real recycling.’ That is, manufacturers convert the material from those products into new bottles and bags. The multiple components of this bill get us closer to that true circular economy.”