WASHINGTON STATE - “Last night’s disturbance ended without injury and we recognize the grave concerns of the incarcerated individuals and their families about COVID-19 in correctional facilities all over the state. Since the outbreak of this pandemic, I have been working with the state Department of Corrections (DOC) to develop a plan to keep incarcerated individuals as safe as possible, as well as to look at other options.
“DOC has been working closely with the Department of Health to implement strategies around testing, social distancing, quarantine, isolation and other practices to prevent the spread of this virus. We will continue to work with DOC to find ways to improve the safety of those who are incarcerated in state facilities.
“We have also worked to balance the needs of incarcerated individuals with public safety and I have asked for what could be done to reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout correctional facilities.
“I am committed to ensuring to the health, safety and security of incarcerated people and DOC employees who work in these facilities."