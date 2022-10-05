SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Governor Jay Inslee will join regional leaders in San Francisco on October 6 to sign a new climate agreement that expands on current partnership. The Pacific Coast Collaborative features California, Oregon, Washington and the British Columbia and aims to build a low-carbon economy.
Inslee will join the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, the governor of Oregon, Kate Brown and the British Columbia Premier John Horgan. The signing will be livestreamed starting around 10:30 a.m.
