Inslee updates agritourism and agricultural industry guidance

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee announced updated guidance for agritourism and the agricultural industry as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan.

Agritourism

The guidance has been updated to allow for additional activities for Phase 2 and 3:

Animal viewing

Hay/wagon/train rides

Children’s play equipment/games

Private firepit/bonfires

Read the full updated guidance here.

Agricultural Industry

Today's update builds on proclamation 20-57.1 concerning the health of agricultural workers, and on the relief funds announced on August 10.

The updates specify what types of licensed health professional can monitor workers during isolation, and clarify that employer-provided monitoring of symptoms is not synonymous with healthcare covered by workers’ compensation.

Read the full updated guidance here.

Find a full list of current reopening guidance here.