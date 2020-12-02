Inslee updates guidance for religious and faith based organizations

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee today updated restrictions for religious and faith based organizations.
The update clarifies that religious and faith-based organizations can hold outdoor services with up to 200 individuals, regardless of location, so long as physical distancing is followed and face coverings are worn. This modification expands where outdoor services can be held, services are no longer limited to the organization’s property or an immediately adjacent property.
In addition to remote and drive-in services, religious and faith-based organizations are permitted to conduct the following activities, provided all requirements in this document are met:
- Hold indoor services at a place of worship with up to 25% of room capacity or up to 200 people, whichever is less, so long as six feet of physical distancing can be achieved between households in all directions. Cloth face coverings are required for all participants.
- Hold outdoor services with up to 200 individuals, so long as six feet of physical distancing can be achieved between households in all directions. Cloth face coverings are required for all participants. Outdoor services may be conducted under an outdoor structure (temporary or permanent) so long as the Outdoor Seating Requirements are followed.
- Hold or provide in-home services inside a person’s residence with up to five total individuals (excluding organization staff). Cloth face coverings are required for all participants.
Read the full guidance document here.