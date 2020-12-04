Inslee updates proclamation on truck driver hours

OLYMPIA, WA - Gov. Jay Inslee announced updates to one proclamation in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
This proclamation updates and extends the state waiver of truck driver hours restrictions through February 28, 2021.
COVID-19 – Truck Driver Hours (20-22.7)
This update adds vaccine carriers to the list of carriers exempt from service hour regulations, and extends the COVID-related commercial truck driver hour waiver to February 28, 2021 in alignment with federal waivers.
Read the full proclamation here.