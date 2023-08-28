OLYMPIA, Wash.- Insurance companies are asking homeowners to use caution when hiring a contractor or public adjuster.
According to Janet Ruiz of Triple-I Insurance, homeowners should use extreme caution when hiring contractors or public adjusters after a fire to avoid becoming the victim of a scam or fraud.
There are four insurance trades.
The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA).
The Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I).
The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC).
And the Northwest Insurance Council (NWIC).
“Scammers often lie and say they are working on behalf of the insurance company. Don’t feel rushed or afraid to ask for referrals and licenses, and check those license numbers with the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries” said Janet Ruiz, Director – Strategic Communications, Triple-I.
The four insurance trades have released a list of do's and Don'ts when dealing with contractors after damage.
Do:
- be suspicious and cautious of contractors who try to rush you.
- Shop around. Ask for recommendations from your insurer or friends and family.
- Be aware of contractors who claim to be endorsed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). FEMA does not endorse repair contractors.
- Always inspect repairs to make sure you are satisfied with the work before paying the contractor.
- Ask for three written estimates for the work and compare between contractors.
- Check contractor credentials with the Better Business Bureau or State Attorney General's Office. To ensure the contractor does not have any complaints filed against them.
- Verify the contractor you might hire is licensed and bonded by the state of Washington. You can check with Washington State L&I.
- Be sure to always have a written and detailed contract. Make sure the contract clearly states everything the contractor will do. Including prices for materials. and Start and Finish dates.
Don't
- Never pay for work upfront.
- Do not hire a contractor that requires payment before work is completed.
- Only pay down payments after a contract is created and signed.
- Never sign a contract with blank space. To ensure the contract is not altered after signing.
- Avoid paying with cash. Use a check or credit card instead.
“Policyholders should also understand that their insurer will provide an adjuster for their claim at no cost to them. If a policyholder chooses to hire a public adjuster, that individual is not affiliated with their insurer and will take part of their insurance proceeds as their compensation,” said Brandon Vick, Pacific Northwest Regional Vice President, NAMIC.
