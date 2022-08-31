International Overdose Awareness Day - signs you should look out for and ways you can help

YAKIMA, WA - International Overdose Awareness Day raises awareness of substance use disorders to prevent deaths, promote treatment and celebrate people in recovery.
Substance use disorders impact the lives of millions of Americans and according to the CDC, more than 100,000 people in the U.S. died from drug overdose from April 2020 to 2021.
Drug overdoses have become a growing public health concern in Yakima County.
Since the pandemic started, overdoses on drugs have risen and remained steady, according to the Yakima County Corners Office.
In 2021, 98 people died of a drug overdose - that's a 34% increase from the 73 deaths reported in 2020.
This year in Yakima County we have had 56 overdose deaths and the ages range from as young as 13-years-old to as old as 85-years-old, so substance abuse has no age limit.
Most overdose deaths have involved opioids, specifically fentanyl.
Opioids are a type of drug commonly used to reduce pain.
Opioids, like fentanyl, can be highly addictive and can lead to an overdose if used in high amounts.
In 2017 the Department of Health and Human Services declared an Opioid crisis in the U.S. and that crisis is still in effect today, 5 years later.
The overdose crisis is national, but the impact is very personal.
Since 1999 the rate of overdose deaths nationally has increased by over 250% according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Prevention is critical to reducing overdoses and overdose deaths.
Tips from the Department of Health and Human Services can help you or a loved one avoid opioid overdose:
- Take the medicine as prescribed by your practitioner
- Do not take more medication than needed or take it more often than instructed
- Never mix pain medicines with alcohol, sleeping pills, or illicit substances
- Never take anyone else's medication
- You can prevent children and pets from accidental ingestion by storing your medication out of reach.
- Dispose of the unused medication safely, like at the Sheriff's Office or Police Station not in a trash can.
This year President Biden has proclaimed August 28 through September 3, as overdose awareness week in the U.S.
"Overdose Awareness Week is a time to remember those tragically lost to overdose and the pain of the families who are left behind. But it is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to working together to build safe, healthy, and resilient communities. By adopting evidence-based approaches to reducing overdose risks and lowering barriers to treatment and support, we can save more American lives," said United States President Joe Biden.
I spoke to the Vice President of Mental Health Treatment Services at Triumph Rehabilitation Center about how mental health is connected to substance use disorders.
"If there are substance use issues there's always going to be 99.9% of the time there are going to be underlying mental health issues," said Leah Batty-Hibbs the Vice President of Mental Health at Triumph Rehabilitation Center. "It is not stand alone and that's why here at Triumph we provide co-occurring treatment it's not one or the other it's both."
An opioid overdose is life-threatening and requires immediate emergency attention.
Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose is essential to saving lives.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration said to call 911 immediately if a person is showing symptoms.
- Their face is extremely pale or feels clammy to the touch
- If their body goes limp
- Their fingernails or lips have a purple or blue color
- They start vomiting or making gurgling noises
- They cannot be awakened or are unable to speak and their breathing or heartbeat slows or stops
Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for Yakima County Sheriff's Office told me education is very important when it comes to substance abuse.
"Maybe it's a conversation that hasn't been had yet or they're getting false information or information that's not quite true or other sources so it's important that families talk about this," said Schilperoort. "That they know that it's a problem. Whenever they see these types of pills definitely don't touch them and don't take them."
Triumph Treatment Services is hosting its 6th annual International Overdose Awareness Day at Sarg Hubbard Park from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
There will be some guest speakers at 3:30 p.m. including, Dr. Gillian Zuckerman, head of Community Health of Central Washington's Connect Opioid Addiction Program,
Gerry Galindo of the Davis Cann Program, Jolene Seda The Triumph CEO.
At 5 p.m. guest speakers include, Dr. Kelly Olson a Neuroscientist who will present a new report on illicit drug use trends in Washington, and Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice.
The event also has a tribute to those who have died because of an overdose.
If you or a loved one needs help:
Call: 1(866) 789-1511
