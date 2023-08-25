KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.-Thursday, August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day and the Kittitas County Health Network is hosting an event and asking the community to take a health survey.
According to KCHN the event at Mt. View Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. is to raise awareness and commemorate those who have died from overdose.
Support organizations will be available at the event providing help for individuals battling addiction, as well as resources for family and community members hoping to help loved ones according to KCHN.
KCHN is also asking community members to take its community health survey to help determine how and where to allocate resources in the future and to determine what issues concerning substance abuse are most important to the community.
The survey can be taken online or by scanning the QR code.
