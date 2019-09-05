International sand artist performs at Hanford High School

RICHLAND, WA - To kick off the celebrations for Hanford's 75th anniversary, a popular international sand artist is performing at Hanford High on Thursday and Friday night.

Kseniya Simonova's talents have gotten her to world stages on shows like Ukraine's, Britain's and even America's Got Talent. Her specialty involves sand animation stories, where often times she tells the story of places she's visiting.

For the first time ever she'll be depicting the story of Hanford and it's history along with other of her more popular stories.

"I had to prepare a lot to do this," says Simonova. "When i performed for the King of Morocco for example I read for a whole year about the history of Morocco, the costumes of Morocco and the films."

Over the years she has performed for royalty and presidents around the world.

Simonova will be at the Hanford High School Auditorium on Thursday and Friday night and at Moses Lake High School Auditorium on Saturday. All shows start at 7:00 p.m.