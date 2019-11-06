KENNEWICK, WA - Chef Ray Duey visited Tri-Tech Culinary Arts students today to teach them about fruit and vegetable carving.

He led a hands-on class for the students. They carved flowers out of vegetables and other fruits.

Chef Duey has won multiple awards and medals for his art. He's created fruit carvings at the White House, was a member of the winning team on the Food Network's "The Rematch: Fantasy Fruit Scultpure" and assistant chef on the Food Network's "Sugar Dome."

Chef Duey has been a fruit and vegetable carver for more than 35 years. He tells NBC Right Now that the skills he teaches in class don't just relate to fruit and vegetable carving; they are real life skills. He says in these sessions he teaches things like being on time, attention to detail and how to listen.

"As you get older and when you invite company into your house, where do they stay? In the kitchen. You can have your entire living room wall with a TV, unless you have a Ferrari in the garage, everybody hangs out in the kitchen," says Chef Duey. "If you are going to hangout in the kitchen you might as well learn to do something cool."