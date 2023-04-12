PORTLAND, Ore.- The Bureau of Land Management is hiring 100 interns to work with the federal government on public lands.
16.1 million acres of BLM land are covered by the Bureau in Washington and Oregon with interns needed in a variety of roles.
Positions available include roles in civil engineering, public affairs, information technology, natural resources, wildland fire, GIS and environment protection.
Interested students can apply to multiple positions as applications close on April 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.