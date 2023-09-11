YAKIMA, Wash.-The City of Yakima is finishing a summer-long traffic light upgrade project at several intersections with work at the intersection of Front and Walnut on Tuesday, September 12.
According to the City of Yakima the traffic signal at Front and Walnut will be dark from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as crews change out the signal heads at the intersection.
Traffic will be limited to one lane in each direction during work hours on September 12 and stop signs will be posted in all four directions for the time the lights are off.
Yakima residents with further questions or concerns on the traffic signal upgrade project are encouraged to contact Traffic Operations Supervisor Dan Nickoloff at 509-576-6746.
