YAKIMA, Wash.- The Nob Hill Blvd. and 16th Ave. intersection will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20 until Friday, July 21 at 6 a.m.
The closure is required as part of an ongoing project to grind and overlay Nob Hill Blvd. according to the City of Yakima. The project began on June 26 and extends from 13th Ave. To 29th Ave.
The City is also reminding drivers that intermittent lane closures in the work area will continue from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
