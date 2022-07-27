WAPATO, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Agriculture has confirmed Japanese beetles in Wapato, about 30 miles from the Grandview infestation. WSDA investigated one property after a concerned citizen trapped three suspected beetles in his garden and contacted the WSDA Pest Program. The crews were able to confirm the trapped insects were Japanese beetles.
“While we have been detecting some beetles outside the proposed Japanese beetle quarantine area around Grandview, finding one so far from the main infestation indicated the beetles are spreading quickly – possibly through human movement of the pest,” said the Japanese beetle eradication coordinator, Camilo Acosta.
Growers in both Benton and Yakima counties should be checking for beetles and refer to experts on how to protect their crops. A real-time map of beetle detection is available on the WSDA website.
An eradication effort is underway in Grandview, which completed its first phase this past Spring. Lawns in the area were treated with insecticide in a move that only impacts beetles from next year’s population. However, the completion of the first phase means WSDA can continue with eradication efforts, with plans to set traps, establish a quarantine zone and more.
There will be a public hearing on next steps on August 2 at the Learning Center at 3131 Division Street in Grandview, also available online. Additionally, a virtual open house will be held August 4 for the community to learn about the infestation and ask questions.
Residents in Benton and Yakima counties should be on the lookout for these insects and take a picture of any potential Japanese beetles. Report the sighting online.
The metallic green and brown insects have little tufts of white hair on their sides as adults. Larvae live in soil from fall to spring, then the adults emerge from lawns or soil in the spring to feed all summer, according to the WSDA.
After reporting the sighting, citizens are also encouraged to trap potential beetles, just like the concerned citizen in Wapato. You can buy traps online or at home and garden stores. Follow the packaging instructions to place traps, encouraged from mid-May to mid-October.
The beetles don’t sting or bite and are safe to pick up. If you see one on some vegetation, you can pick it off and drop it in a bowl of soapy water. WSDA recommends doing this in the morning or evening when they are less active.
“Trapping will catch adult beetles, which can lower their population and is another way to limit the spread of this pest,” said Acosta. “If you capture any beetles, please report them. We’re trying to count every beetle.”
