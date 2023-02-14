OLYMPIA, Wash.-
Governor Jay Inslee has proclaimed the week of February 20 as Invasive Species Awareness Week in Washington.
“Invasive species threaten wildlife as we know it in Washington state,” said Inslee after making the proclamation.
Whether on land or in water, some human-introduced organisms such as fish, bugs, plants and other wildlife can damage agriculture, recreation, forests and other resources according to a press release from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Office.
The awareness week includes webinars and events aimed at sharing information on priority invasive species, risks to the economy and environment and ways to become part of the solution.
According to the Recreation and Conservation Office there the public should be aware of invasive plant or animal species and should report them if spotted.
The Washington Invasive Species Council will host a series of webinars and events throughout Invasive Species Awareness Week for Washingtonians who want to learn more about protecting the state's lands and waters from invasive species.
- February 21–Washington Invasive Aquatic Plants to Look Out For Webinar (11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.)
- February 21–European Green Crab Update Webinar (2–3:15 p.m.)
- February 22–Safeguard Our Shellfish Webinar (11 a.m.–12 p.m.)
- February 22–Hunting for Hornets’ Season Three: A Recap of Activities During the 2022 Season Webinar (12–1 p.m.)
- February 23–12th Annual Columbia Gorge Invasive Species and Exotic Pest Workshop (9 a.m.–3:30 p.m., in-person only. Stevenson, WA)
- February 24–Aquatic Invasive Species, Decontamination, and Meet Fin! Webinar (9–10 a.m.)
- February 24–African Clawed Frog in Washington Webinar (11 a.m.–12 p.m.)
- February 25–On the Horizon: Spotted Lanternfly Webinar (10–11 a.m.)
