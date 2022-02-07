RICHLAND -
UPDATE: 9:55
Richland Police Department has confirmed the identity of the suspected shooter. The 38-year-old, Aaron Christopher Kelly has a warrant out for first degree murder. He is believed to be in a silver 2005 Honda Civic, with Washington license plate BXC3305.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him. Call 911 if you spot Kelly, and 509-628-0333 with any other information.
UPDATE: 9:17 p.m.
The victim at Kadlec was identified as Mark Hill. Those close to Hill are asking that anyone with O positive or universal blood that is willing to donate contacts Red Cross.
Justin Krumbah was identified as the victim who died on scene. Krumbah was an Instacart shopper. A GoFundMe has been organized for his funeral, which surpassed $12,000 in less than 12 hours.
The Fred Meyer on Wellsian Way currently has a large police presence. Richland Police Department has advised people avoid the area.
In addition to RPD, Kennewick Police Department, Pasco Police Department, Benton County Fire and Benton County Sheriff's Office are assisting the investigation. SWAT is on scene along with police dogs. ATF Special Agents are coming from Seattle to assist.
Pasco Police Department have confirmed an active shooter investigation and two victims. Police say the one death occurred on scene, and the other victim was taken to Kadlec. Calls came in regarding an argument and multiple shots fired.
The victim's sister-in-law said he was shot twice in the chest. He is currently undergoing surgery.
Kennewick Police Department posted pictures of the suspect, asking that any information goes to 509-628-0333. Pictures are attached of the suspect, what he was wearing and his car. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Richland School District has confirmed all schools are in a non-critical lockdown due to the incident. Pasco School District has also confirmed all schools in non-critical lockdowns. Lockdowns were lifted and both schools were released at a regular time.
Kennewick School District released a statement saying they had been monitoring the situation and keeping contact with KPD, who advised there was no need for a lockdown.
Commander Lee confirmed a suspect has been identified. They are not releasing his name or information at this time.
Traffic will be re-routed for the rest of the night.
KPD followed up to confirm that the pictured truck was NOT involved.
Fred Meyer will remain closed overnight and police will remain on scene for another 6-8 hours.
Fred Meyer released a statement regarding the incident.
"We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fred Meyer store located on 101 Wellsian Way in Richland, WA. The entire Fred Meyer family offers our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time," said the Fred Meyer spokesperson. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates."
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.