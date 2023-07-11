TUMWATER, Wash.- A Labor and Industries investigation lead to the discovery that 15,000 Lyft drivers were being underpaid.
In Washington State, rideshare drivers were granted rights and protections by Washington State Legislature. This law took effect on January 1st, 2023.
According to the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I), more than three dozen complaints from rideshare drivers in the six months since implementing new protection laws.
In May 2023, three drivers for Lyft filed workers' rights complaints. Drivers stated that they were not receiving full compensation on their trips outside Seattle.
L&I stated that these complaints lead to the discovery that Lyft was underpaying drivers by one-quarter of a cent for each minute and mile of the trips.
According to L&I when Lyft was contacted a self audit was performed. The audit concluded that 15,271 drivers were affected by this error. The payment was made back to the initial three drivers.
The total payment made to the original three drives was $192,991.
“The law was enacted to make sure rideshare drivers in our state are paid fairly, and this case shows it’s working,” said Celeste Monahan, assistant director of L&I’s Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards division.
