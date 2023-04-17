EAST WENATCHEE, Wash.- A car driving down Grant Road flagged down a Douglas County Deputy early Monday morning when the deputy found a male passenger with a gunshot wound.
Deputies and East Wenatchee Police Officers gave 23-year-old Elias A. Mora-Ontiveros medical care before transporting him to Central Washington Hospital where he died as a result of the injuries.
Investigations found Mora-Ontiveros suffered the wound after a verbal argument near the 10-block of South Union Avenue. Witnesses are still being contacted and the crime scene is being examined with help from the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team.
Officials are led to believe there is no risk to the public and find this to be an isolated incident. The investigation is still ongoing and any information should be referred to Detective Taylor Melton at 509-888-6822.
