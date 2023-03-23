YAKIMA, Wash.-
The City of Yakima has announced that the 2023 irrigation season for most residential and business customers will start Monday, April 3 and all of Yakima's irrigation systems should be operational by April 10.
Yakima's irrigation system usually runs from April through mid-October.
“It’s a good idea for people to spend some time now preparing for the start of the irrigation season,” said Irrigation Supervisor Rich Sanislo. “If they need to make repairs to the pipes that are on their property, now is the right time to do that."
According to a City of Yakima press release other irrigation systems that operate independently from the city's will have water flowing by the beginning of May.
