MORROW COUNTY, WA - Morrow County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the Spokane Police Department of a 2-month old infant with severe injuries that was being treated at a Spokane Hospital. The infant suffered life threatening and/or altering injuries.
With the assistance of the Spokane Police Department Major Crimes Detectives and Medical Professionals at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, it was determined this crime occurred in Morrow County. The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division began an investigation on the case.
After an investigation that lasted into Sunday afternoon, 3/29/20, investigators from Morrow County Sheriff’s Office determined that Cody Hendren was responsible for the injuries to the infant. Cody Hendren (28) of Irrigon was arrested and lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on the following charges:
Two counts of Assault in the first degree and three counts of Criminal Mistreatment in the first degree.
Total bail is $530,000.
The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be forthcoming.