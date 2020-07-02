IRRIGON, OR - 911 responded to a call that a man with a knife was chasing and making threats.
On July 1, at approximately 6:09pm, Morrow County received a 911 call regarding a man with a knife. Two responding units were on scene within three minutes and Deputies had the suspect detained within two minutes of arrival.
The caller advised that a man with a knife, was chasing him and making threats towards him. Sheriff Ken Matlack, and several deputies assisted in the investigation and interviews, covering three separate crime scenes and three victims.
After investigation; Keel, Jay Dee, a 61-year-old male resident of Irrigon was charged with Attempted Assault I, Unlawful Use of a Weapon (x3), Menacing (x3), Reckless Endangering of Another (x3), Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Criminal Mischief II (x2).
Bail is set at $330,000.00. He is lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.