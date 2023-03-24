MORROW COUNTY, Ore. - Irrigon Junior/Senior High School has officially opened its new track for the school's athletes and community.
Construction began on the track in June 2022 with funding coming from the Port of Morrow with over $85,000 donated in labor and engineering, the Morrow County School District, the City of Irrigon and others including a grant from the Wildhorse Foundation.
The school previously only had a gravel and dirt track that made teams look outside the school for practice facilities.
“Our student athletes are excited to be able to practice and have meets on a professional-grade surface and that we no longer have to bus to Umatilla for practice," said Athletic Director Mike Royer.
The new track features a three-inch-deep surface with a top layer that is rubberized with lane stripe painting that was finished in the fall.
“At the end of the day, we are always working to serve our students and community," said Superintendent Matt Combe. "This track is a big thing to point to and say, ‘look at what can happen when we come together.’”
