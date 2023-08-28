PASCO, Wash.-A campaign sign for Pasco City Councilmember Irving Brown near Rd 68 was recently vandalized with a racial slur and now the incumbent and one of his opponents are responding.
Brown has lived in Pasco since 2008 and was appointed to the City Council in July of 2022 when Nikki Torres resigned to run for the Washington State Senate according to his campaign website.
Brown, a Human Resources Manager, who is seeking re-election to District 3 of the Pasco City Council recently posted a facebook live video responding to the racially-motivated vandalism of his campaign sign.
In his video Brown, who is the only Black member currently on the Pasco City Council, says he is "more than frustrated" with the recent vandalism and that the racial slur used is "unacceptable, this type of behavior is gross and totally unnecessary."
Brown says he will be reporting the vandalism to the Pasco Police Department and goes on to address the people of Pasco directly saying, "Pasco don't allow this," imploring them to "speak up and be heard and get to the voters booth."
Leo Perales, who is running against Brown for Pasco City Council also posted a response to the vandalism on social media, writing in part:
"This isn't about my campaign, this is about our community. We should condemn any form of racism, discrimination and prejudice. I condemn the actions and behaviors that were recently expressed to Irving Brown's sign, but more so to him as a member of our community."
