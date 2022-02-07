YAKIMA, WA - Many local colleges and universities offer a 'running start' program for high schoolers to earn transferable college credit. It's a big decision not only for students but also for their parents.
Running Start isn't for everyone said the running start coordinator at Yakima Valley College (YVC), Hillary Emerson.
"If students are independent-minded, motivated and want to have a challenge, a bigger challenge in their last two years of high school then running start is a great option," said Emerson.
Kayla Villanueva took on that challenge. She's a senior at Sunnyside High School and a second-year running start student at YVC.
She wanted to follow in her sisters' footsteps, but like many others, she said she didn't want to miss out on her high school experience.
"But I think once I got to my sophomore year, I really wanted to challenge myself and be in a more mature environment," said Villanueva.
It's a lot different than high school classes, said Villanueva.
"In high school, teachers are on you to come to class and do homework, they're a lot more lenient," said Villanueva.
Running start classes are at a faster pace, said Emerson. She said one-quarter of college courses cover one year of high school classes.
Villanueva's taking two running start courses on top of her high school classes this quarter.
"It takes a lot of self-discipline, especially because it is virtual," said Villanueva.
Coming from a low-income family, Villanueva said the fee waiver helped her family save money toward her bachelor's degree.
Running start students usually pay 180 dollars per quarter said, Emerson. She said if a regular YVC student takes the same number of credits, it's about 1,700 dollars.
The priority deadline to sign up is April 6th. The final deadline is August 4th. Apply online here.
Emerson said if students are on the fence, it's best to apply now and decide later.