KENNEWICK, WA- Skimming is a scam that has made it's return to the Tri-Cities. The scam consists of the scammer replacing the original credit card reader with one of their own which steals people's card information and pin numbers. Sergeant Aaron Clem of the Kennewick Police Department says these card readers look just like the real ones.

"They look just like the ATM's and the skimmers that are at a point of sale stores sometimes they are inside gas pumps as well," said Clem.

Forty-four victims have already been impacted by the scam in Kennewick and it has resulted in $30 thousand worth of lost money. Unfortunately for police it is difficult to find the scammers because they are in town for one week and in another town the next.

"They can take someone's information from say Kennewick and put it on a card and not use it for a week or two weeks a month or even longer and then use it in Seattle," said Clem.

Police have given these tips so that you won't be affected. Be sure to shake the credit card reader before using. Always use your chip and if you can't use your chip run your card as credit. Also look for gas pump card reader stickers that have been tampered with.