'It was deliberate': Power grid stations in Pacific Northwest fall victim to recent attacks

Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act. A spokesman for Duke Energy said at a news conference with local officials Sunday that the damage caused the night before could take days to repair. Power was out for roughly 35,400 customers Monday morning, down by several thousand from the peak of the outages. In response, officials had announced a state of emergency that included a curfew from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday. County schools are closed Monday. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields says authorities have not determined a motivation but it appeared gates were breached at both sites.