OLYMPIA, Wash. —
The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding Washingtonians to remove their studded tires before April 1.
Studded tires are legal in the state from November 1 through March 31. Drivers with studded tires outside of those dates may face a $136 fine. Using them past the allocated dates can damage the pavement.
While it is possible for WSDOT to extend the deadline, the current forecast does not call for any extension. Mountain travelers should use traction tires and carry chains when necessary.
Always check road conditions before traveling.
