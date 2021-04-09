It's Asparagus Season at Middleton Six Sons Farm

PASCO, WA-
Middleton Six Sons Farm has been around for generations, growing and selling fresh produce for people in the Columbia Basin.
Mark Middleton says the reason they are still here today is because of continued community support.
"As the years go by the more farms are becoming big, corporate things. So to have a local family farm in an area is really cool," said Middleton.
Middleton's has been growing asparagus for the past 47 years.
"I mean, it doesn't get more local than that right? We've been here basically since it's been sagebrush," said Middleton.
They will be open every day until mid-June and every Saturday they'll have their famous donuts along with their fresh asparagus.
"Blueberry donuts, apple cider donuts, pumpkin donuts, chocolate donuts. We'll have something new every week. We'll have homemade lemonade too," said Middleton.
You can expect different types of asparagus like purple stalks or the classic green--and not only that--but other items from vendors in our area as well.
"We also have local honey, local soaps, and you're supporting local when you come out to our stand. You're supporting local farmers," said Middleton.
They're offering online asparagus ordering as well as curbside pickup---so you can have all the asparagus you could ever dream of from the comfort of your own car.
"Keep coming out and getting fresh asparagus so we can keep this going for years to come," said Middleton.
To find out more or order asparagus, head to their website.