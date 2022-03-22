KENNEWICK, Wash.- Diabetes is one of the top leading causes of death in the United States.
Diabetes Association Alert Day is a wakeup call for people to start looking out for their diet, exercise habits and keep in mind the importance of getting tested.
It's important to get tested, especially if you have a family history of diabetes.
The two you should be aware of are type 1 and 2. Type 1 diabetes will often show up early in a person's life because of a genetic disorder. Type 2 is related to your diet and will develop over time.
According to the American Diabetes Association, this was the 7th leading cause of death in 2019 based on 87-thousand death certificates that year.
Diabetes is known to mainly affect ethnic minorities such as Hispanic and Black races.
But regardless of race, things you can do to prevent even pre-diabetes from advancing to diabetes 2 is getting into the habit of exercise, healthier eating habits and avoid smoking.
Use today as that wakeup call to get tested and stay healthy.
