TRI-CITIES, Wash.- International Firefighters Day is celebrated annually on May 4 and is a time to remember fallen firefighters and to thank and support active and retired firefighters.
It's International Firefighters Day
Tags
Michael LeCompte
Digital Content Producer
More from this section
