WASHINGTON, D.C.- Military Spouse Appreciation Day is celebrated the Friday before Mother's Day to honor the sacrifices and support of those with loved ones in the military.
President Biden issued the following proclamation in observance of Military Spouse Appreciation Day 2023:
"Today, we honor the nearly one million military spouses who serve and strengthen our Nation alongside their loved ones in uniform. While navigating the many demands of life in a military family, they remain strong, caring, and resourceful — representing the very best of who we are as Americans."
