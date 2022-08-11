KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Cascade Natural Gas hopes this date on the calendar, 8-11, will serve as a reminder for residents to call 811 prior to any digging project.
"On August, 11th, and throughout the year, we remind homeowners and professional contractors alike to contact 811 before digging to eliminate the risk of striking an underground utility line," said Mike Schoepp, Operation Services Director at Cascade Natural Gas.
811 callers are connected to a local one call center, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of an intent to dig.
Requests can also be made online at www.call811.com.
After calling 811 a professional locator is then sent to the requested dig site to mark the locations of underground lines. Line marking is a free service.
Striking a line can cause injury, repair costs, fines, and power outages.
Visit www.call811.com for more information about safe digging practices.
