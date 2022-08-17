YAKIMA, Wash.-
It's National nonprofit day.
Officially declared in 2017, nonprofit agencies are honored today for their dedication to confronting challenges and promoting community welfare.
The individuals within an agency are its backbone and generally, those in nonprofit organizations have hearts and minds that see the best, and want the best for the community they serve.
"We are blessed with amazing staff," said Jody Daly, PhD, President and CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare in Yakima. "Their hearts are big and they recognize that giving back through other nonprofit organizations in terms of their time, money, or other resources can have profound impacts."
