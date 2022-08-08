TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
It's National Pickleball Day!
According to USA Pickleball, the game is one of the fastest growing sports in America and it also happens to be the official state game of Washington.
Pickleball, somewhat of a combination of badminton, tennis, and table tennis, was created on Bainbridge Island in 1965.
The game is played with a paddle, plastic pickleball, and net. Players volley back and forth, only scoring points on their serves. A standard pickleball game is played to 11 and must be won by two points.
For more information on the game of pickleball and where to play locally, please visit https://club509pickleball.com/
