KENNEWICK, WA - Desiree Dugan served in the Marine Corps from 2007 to 2011 and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan.
After leaving in 2011, she applied to Columbia Basin College where she received her bachelor's degree in business.
She began to use her art skills as a form of therapy and even won an award from her college in 2012.
Desiree became passionate about helping other women veterans and soon began working at the Columbia Basin Veterans Center.
She says, "Columbia Basin Veterans Center decided it would be a great idea to reach out to the women veteran community and start doing monthly meetups. The whole purpose of our monthly meetups is to really just strengthen the bond of the existing veteran community while promoting professional and mental growth."
She hopes these monthly meetups will help women make that transition to the civilian life easier for them.
Besides being the lead of those monthly meetings, some of her greatest accomplishments came after serving in the Marines.
She says her greatest accomplishments came from "pulling all of that knowledge that the Marine Corps really instilled in me you know, my work ethic, honor, courage, commitment, you know that whole thing and really being able to pull that and use that as a civilian."
Desiree also has a message for the women who are or will be enlisting in the military, "Talk to other women vets, ask them about their experience, the jobs that we did, and really sit down to understand those experiences to better help you when you go in."