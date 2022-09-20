TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
It's National Voter Registration Day, and Chaune`Fitzgerald of Women of Wisdom (WOW), an organization that offers women the opportunity to work together for the common good, offers some tips on how to register and why voting is so important.
"We have to make sure we're electing candidates in line with giving us better ways of life," Fitzgerald said.
October, 1, starts an important 18 day period of voter registration drives to get people registered and to ensure that they have access to polls and the transportation to get there.
Fitzgerald urges people to register to vote early, before election season. You can register to vote here.
"Your vote is your power," Fitzgerald said.
