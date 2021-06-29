Sidewalks are buckling

RICHLAND, WA - The extreme heat is the likely cause of several buckled sidewalks reported around the Tri-Cities. 

Experts say sidewalks can buckle when it's hot out because concrete expands when exposed to prolonged heat.

Several sidewalks in Richland reportedly have new 'bumps' in them. Some of them are several inches high. The city said in a statement that ''these are fairly recent and are assumed to be from the extreme heat. If it is determined to be on city property, our crews will investigate prior to repairing to confirm the cause."

Some sidewalks are the responsibility of homeowners or even homeowner's associations. In those cases, that entity would be in charge of repairs.

If you see a sidewalk buckled on city property in Richland you are asked to report it HERE

