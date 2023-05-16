A boycott by Republican state senators in Oregon threatens to derail hundreds of bills, including on gun control and abortion rights. But a deadline looms that could also upend the protesters’ political futures. Republican and Democratic leaders in the Oregon Legislature met behind closed doors for a third day Friday to try to bridge the divide as the boycott entered its ninth straight day, with deeply partisan bills on abortion, gender-affirming care and gun control on the line. Lawmakers with 10 unexcused absences are barred from reelection under a constitutional amendment passed overwhelmingly last November by voters weary of repeated walkouts.