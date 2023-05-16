SALEM, Ore.- The special election for all counties in Oregon is Tuesday, May 16.
According to the Oregon Secretary of State's Office May elections in odd numbered years (2023) are to elect representatives for local districts, such as school, water, transportation, port positions and more.
Ballots in Oregon should be dropped off at local election centers or ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on election night.
Special Elections in eastern Oregon Counties:
Morrow County: Several port, health district, fire district and school district positions are on the ballot. A full list of open positions and offices is available through the county website.
Umatilla County: School district, fire district, water district, cemetery and port district positions are on the ballot. A full list of open positions and offices is available through the Umatilla County website.
