RICHLAND, Wash. —
The J. Bookwalter Winery has announced an upcoming second location for its full-service Fable Craft Bar, with the addition of a kitchen. This summer, the space that had been R. F. McDougall’s Irish Pub will become the latest J. Bookwalter Winery expansion. The location is riverside at 1705 Columbia Park Trail, Richland WA 99352.
“The location is fantastic, right on the river,” said John Bookwalter, winery president. “It will give us the opportunity to do some new things with Fable as well as re-invent Fiction, our full-service restaurant at the winery.”
The new Fable Craft Bar and Kitchen will offer upscale bar foods, high-end liquor, cocktails and plenty of Bookwalter wines. The company hopes to “focus on menu seasonality and farm-to-table experiences that pay homage to the region’s exceptional agricultural heritage.”
R. F. McDougall’s had been built around a wooden bar from the 1860s with a long history in the United States. According to Bookwalter, Fable Craft Bar and Kitchen will keep the historic piece of work.
“Our goal for Fiction is simple–to become the first James Beard nominated restaurant in the area,” said Bookwalter. “There’s never been one in the Tri-Cities, and we believe Fiction will be the first.”
The redesign project is led by the Wave Design Group of Kennewick, with general contracting done by Hummel Construction and Development of Richland.
