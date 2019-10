KENNEWICK, WA - A semi-truck crashes on the blue bridge blocking all the southbound lanes and causing a traffic back-up for over two hours.

Washington State Patrol says the driver was going too fast for conditions and jackknifed.

The semi-truck lost a large amount of diesel on the roadway.

The driver is being charged with negligent driving.

This was just one of many accidents that happened on the blue bridge Saturday afternoon.

No one got hurt.