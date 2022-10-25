RICHLAND, Wash. -
City of Richland Public Works will be doing a final paving of Jadwin Ave on Thursday, closing down a lane. The project will begin on Thursday and is expected to end by November 1st.
The project includes the final overlay and stripping of Jadwin Ave from Van Giesen St. to Coast St.
Streets will be reduced to one lane in each directions. Flaggers will be on the streets to help guide traffic and pedestrians crossing.
Commuters should expect temporary closures on Jadwin at the intersections of McMurray and Catskill St. with detours in place.
Commuters are encouraged to follow the detours and take alternate routes if possible.
