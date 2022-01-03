SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS FOR JANUARY 3RD 2022:
Starbuck SD: Closed
Milton-Freewater SD: Closed
Pendleton SD: Closed
Wapato SD: Closed
Dixie SD: Closed
Imbler SD: Closed
College Place SD: Closed
Prescott SD: Closed
Morrow County SD: Closed
Athena-Weston SD: Closed
Helix SD: Closed
La Grande SD: Closed
Touchet SD: Closed
Yakima SD: Closed
Granger SD: Closed
Selah SD: Closed
Grandview SD: Closed
Goldendale SD: Closed
Mabton SD: Closed
Sunnyside SD: Closed
Toppenish SD: Closed
Pilot Rock SD: Closed
Naches Valley SD: Closed
West Valley SD: Closed
Waitsburg SD: Closed
Highland SD: Closed
Ione SD: Closed
Mount Adams SD: Closed
Zillah SD: Closed
EPIC Head Start in Kittitas County: Closed and Cancelled for today
Blue Mountain Community College: All Campuses Closed. Including Pendleton, Boardman, Hermiston, Hermiston Precision-Ag, Milton-Freewater, Baker County and all staff involved with Correctional Education.
Perry Tech in Yakima: Closed with no school for students, but employees and staff are working remotely.
Jewett Child Development Center in Yakima: Closed
*This is a developing story and is subject to change throughout the morning.