Jan. 3rd school closures because of winter storm

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS FOR JANUARY 3RD 2022:

Starbuck SD: Closed

Milton-Freewater SD: Closed

Pendleton SD: Closed 

Wapato SD: Closed

Dixie SD: Closed

Imbler SD: Closed

College Place SD: Closed

Prescott SD: Closed 

Morrow County SD: Closed 

Athena-Weston SD: Closed

Helix SD: Closed 

La Grande SD: Closed

Touchet SD: Closed

Yakima SD: Closed 

Granger SD: Closed 

Selah SD: Closed 

Grandview SD: Closed 

Goldendale SD: Closed

Mabton SD: Closed 

Sunnyside SD: Closed 

Toppenish SD: Closed 

Pilot Rock SD: Closed 

Naches Valley SD: Closed 

West Valley SD: Closed 

Waitsburg SD: Closed

Highland SD: Closed 

Ione SD: Closed 

Mount Adams SD: Closed

Zillah SD: Closed

EPIC Head Start in Kittitas County: Closed and Cancelled for today 

Blue Mountain Community College: All Campuses Closed. Including Pendleton, Boardman, Hermiston, Hermiston Precision-Ag, Milton-Freewater, Baker County and all staff involved with Correctional Education.  

Perry Tech in Yakima: Closed with no school for students, but employees and staff are working remotely. 

Jewett Child Development Center in Yakima: Closed 

*This is a developing story and is subject to change throughout the morning. 

