Jan. 4th school closures and delays

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS FOR JANUARY 4TH 2022:
Starbuck SD: 2 Hour Delay
Milton-Freewater SD: 2 Hour Delay
Pendleton SD: Closed
Umatilla SD: Closed
Wapato SD: 2 Hour Delay
Dixie SD: 2 Hour Delay
Imbler SD: 2 Hour Delay
Pasco SD: 2 Hour Delay
Kingspoint Christian SD: 2 Hour Delay
Prescott SD: 2 Hour Delay
Hermiston SD: Closed
Athena-Weston SD: Closed
Helix SD: Closed
La Grande SD: 2 Hour Delay
Prosser SD: 2 Hour Delay
Goldendale SD: Closed
Perry Tech in Yakima: On a delayed schedule. Staff and Faculty are to start at 9 a.m. with all other employees coming in at 9:30 a.m. Students will start classes at 10 a.m.
Patterson SD: 2 Hour delay. There is no preschool today. If you're taking the Mercer Route, they say to meet at 100 Circles station for the snow route.
Morrow County SD: Heppner school's only are on a three hour delay with snow routes in place.
Eastern Oregon University: 2 Hour delay. EOU is delaying opening the La Grande campus so that campus office operations and on-campus classes will resume at 10 a.m. Employees and on-campus partners are not to report for work until that time. Online courses are expected to operate as normal.
Blue Mountain Community College: All Campuses on a delay. Classes start at 11 a.m. All classes scheduled before 11 a.m. have been canceled, and the Baker County Center is still closed today.
Calvary Christian School: 2 Hour Delay
Yakima SD: 2 Hour Delay
Granger SD: 2 Hour Delay
Selah SD: 2 Hour Delay
Sunnyside SD: 2 Hour Delay
Mabton SD: 2 Hour Delay
Ione SD: 2 Hour Delay
Grandview SD: 2 Hour Delay
Toppenish SD: 2 Hour Delay
Waitsburg SD: 2 Hour Delay
Zillah SD: 2 Hour Delay
EPIC/Head Start: Closed
West Valley SD: 2 Hour Delay
East Valley SD: 2 Hour Delay
Columbia SD: 2 Hour Delay
Union Gap SD: 2 Hour Delay
Elgin SD: 2 Hour Delay
West Chestnut Academy in Yakima: 2 Hours Late
ECSE Pre-K: Closed
OTHER CLOSURES & DELAYS:
City of Prosser: 2 Hour Delay. City Hall will open at 10 a.m.
Benton Franklin Health District: 2 Hours Late
*This is a developing story and is subject to change throughout the morning.