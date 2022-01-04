Jan. 4th school closures and delays

SCHOOL CLOSURES & DELAYS FOR JANUARY 4TH 2022:

Starbuck SD: 2 Hour Delay 

Milton-Freewater SD: 2 Hour Delay

Pendleton SD: Closed

Umatilla SD: Closed

Wapato SD: 2 Hour Delay

Dixie SD: 2 Hour Delay

Imbler SD: 2 Hour Delay

Pasco SD: 2 Hour Delay

Kingspoint Christian SD: 2 Hour Delay

Prescott SD: 2 Hour Delay

Hermiston SD: Closed

Athena-Weston SD: Closed

Helix SD: Closed

La Grande SD: 2 Hour Delay

Prosser SD: 2 Hour Delay 

Goldendale SD: Closed

Perry Tech in Yakima: On a delayed schedule. Staff and Faculty are to start at 9 a.m. with all other employees coming in at 9:30 a.m. Students will start classes at 10 a.m. 

Patterson SD: 2 Hour delay. There is no preschool today. If you're taking the Mercer Route, they say to meet at 100 Circles station for the snow route. 

Morrow County SD: Heppner school's only are on a three hour delay with snow routes in place. 

Eastern Oregon University:  2 Hour delay. EOU is delaying opening the La Grande campus so that campus office operations and on-campus classes will resume at 10 a.m. Employees and on-campus partners are not to report for work until that time. Online courses are expected to operate as normal.

Blue Mountain Community College: All Campuses on a delay. Classes start at 11 a.m. All classes scheduled before 11 a.m. have been canceled, and the Baker County Center is still closed today. 

Calvary Christian School: 2 Hour Delay

Yakima SD: 2 Hour Delay

Granger SD: 2 Hour Delay

Selah SD: 2 Hour Delay

Sunnyside SD: 2 Hour Delay

Mabton SD: 2 Hour Delay

Ione SD: 2 Hour Delay

Grandview SD: 2 Hour Delay

Toppenish SD: 2 Hour Delay

Waitsburg SD: 2 Hour Delay 

Zillah SD: 2 Hour Delay

EPIC/Head Start: Closed

West Valley SD: 2 Hour Delay

East Valley SD: 2 Hour Delay

Columbia SD: 2 Hour Delay

Union Gap SD: 2 Hour Delay

Elgin SD: 2 Hour Delay 

West Chestnut Academy in Yakima: 2 Hours Late

ECSE Pre-K: Closed

OTHER CLOSURES & DELAYS:

City of Prosser: 2 Hour Delay. City Hall will open at 10 a.m.

Benton Franklin Health District: 2 Hours Late

