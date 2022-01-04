Jan. 4th school closures and delays

Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility of a quarter mile or less at times in areas of dense freezing fog. * WHERE...Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost and/or ice on bridges. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dense fog combined with snow on the roadway will make it especially difficult to see in the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. &&